QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Corteva by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Corteva by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

