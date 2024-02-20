QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,843 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

SLB opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

