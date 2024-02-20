QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,820 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,822 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

