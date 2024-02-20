QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

