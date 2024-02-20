QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.47 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $1,689,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 18.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

