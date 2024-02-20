QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

