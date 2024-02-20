QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 438.3% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of G stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.