QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 61,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

