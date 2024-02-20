QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $520.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average is $429.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $527.43.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
