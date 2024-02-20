QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $520.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average is $429.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $527.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.