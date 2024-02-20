QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.97 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

