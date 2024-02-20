QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.68 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

NYSE BCC opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

