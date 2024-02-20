QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.81 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

