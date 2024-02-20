QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.86 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

