Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $285.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $287.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

