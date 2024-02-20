Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.