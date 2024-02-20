Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.