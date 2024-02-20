Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,112 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $127.36.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

