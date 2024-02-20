Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,228 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

