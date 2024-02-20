Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.