Qtron Investments LLC Buys 7,025 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RBBN. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

