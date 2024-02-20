Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Biogen by 27.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.53 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $250.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.