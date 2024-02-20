Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

