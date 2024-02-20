Qtron Investments LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

