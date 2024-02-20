Qtron Investments LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,726,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PFG stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

