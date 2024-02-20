Qtron Investments LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

