Qtron Investments LLC Has $44,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,850 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 831.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTG opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

