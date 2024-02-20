Qtron Investments LLC Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,536 shares of company stock worth $11,388,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $613.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

