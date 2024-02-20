Qtron Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.7 %

State Street stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $93.15.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

