Qtron Investments LLC Invests $218,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 268.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 537,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after buying an additional 391,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,964,000 after buying an additional 316,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 283,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $5,363,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

