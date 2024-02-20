Qtron Investments LLC Invests $304,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.