Qtron Investments LLC Invests $333,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $768,053.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,584 shares of company stock worth $66,679,412. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.94. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

