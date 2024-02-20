Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

