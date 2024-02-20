Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

FLT opened at $271.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

