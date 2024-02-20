Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

