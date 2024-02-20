Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 87.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

