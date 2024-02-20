Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,768 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

