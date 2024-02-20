Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

