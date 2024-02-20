Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EW opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.