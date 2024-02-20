Qtron Investments LLC Sells 196 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

