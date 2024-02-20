Qtron Investments LLC Sells 305 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,727.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,673.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,597.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

