Qtron Investments LLC Sells 7,298 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in H World Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. Equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

