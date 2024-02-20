Qtron Investments LLC Takes $301,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

