Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,981 shares of company stock valued at $44,610,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $261.75 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

