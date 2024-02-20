Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,099 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $2,417,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $8,625,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

KGC stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

