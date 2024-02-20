Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Qualys worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qualys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Qualys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.