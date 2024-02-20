R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

R1 RCM Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.