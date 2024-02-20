R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
