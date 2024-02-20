Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. 16,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 30,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.33.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,585.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
