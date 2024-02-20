Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. 16,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 30,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Rafael Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,585.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael

About Rafael

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rafael by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.