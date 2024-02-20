Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

