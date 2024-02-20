Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.