Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of L stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

